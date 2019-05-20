A Texas man has been found guilty in federal court in Madison of two counts of involving interstate communications and travel to engage in illegal sexual activity.
Authorities say Robert Hosler, 28, of Austin traveled to Eau Claire for the purpose of having sex with a 12-year-old child.
Hosler also pleaded guilty to a third charge of possessing child pornography.
Hosler admitted that at the time of his arrest in Eau Claire on Sept. 6, he possessed a cellphone containing visual depictions of children engaging in sexually explicit conduct.
According to court records:
In August, Hosler responded to an ad posted on the internet, which offered a 12-year-old child for sexual purposes.
In response to the ad, Hosler flew from Texas to Minneapolis, rented a car and traveled to a pre-arranged meeting location in Eau Claire, where he was arrested.
The ad was posted by an undercover law enforcement officer.
A sentencing date was not set. Hosler faces a minimum of 10 years in prison.