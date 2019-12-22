I remember one special Christmas about 4 years ago, my dog Angel had a puppy. We named her Hope. My first christmas with her was amazing! She was so cute, I still remember when she used to jump up and down with a super cute look. She always made me smile, she knew when I was sad or extremely happy. She was the light to my day. She loved to snuggle and play around. She was my best friend, we hung out all the time. I miss her so much.
She died when I was in second grade, it was the day before her birthday. She was turning 1, She died in a house fire. I will never forget about this wonderful christmas present.