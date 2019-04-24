As a fundraiser and promotion for the free meals it serves daily in Eau Claire, The Community Table announced it now has a food truck.
The primary purpose for TCT Pizza & Calzone Truck is to serve as a mobile billboard promoting the free meal service, according to a news release from The Community Table.
When it is open at special events, the food truck will sell pizza slices for $4 and meat or vegetable calzones for $6. The Community Table's staff and volunteers developed recipes and will prepare the food.
The new food truck's first appearance will be 6 to 10 p.m. Friday on Barstow Street, coinciding with the Eau Claire Jazz Festival's 52nd Street event in the city's downtown area.