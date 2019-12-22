Christmas is a special time of year. My family spends time together opening presents, eating food, and playing games. I’m thankful for the time get to spend with my family for the Christmas holiday.
Me and my sisters play this game called the dice game,where you roll a dice and if it lands on your number you get to open a present, it’s really fun. When it landed on cousins number he got clothes and he really liked them because it was Vikings and his favorite football team.
And when it landed on my sisters number she got a coffee maker for her college dorm.
Once when it landed on my number I got a Polaroid camera. I immediately used it to take a picture of me and my aunt. I really like that picture and still have it today. I love spending time with my family at christmas time (even though none of them come until like 7:00 pm)
But Maybe you could try this game with your family (you don’t have to) but maybe ask your kids or ask your parents if you can or want to do this.