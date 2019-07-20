Editor’s note: Astronomy Update is published on the third Saturday of the month, is provided by the Chippewa Valley Astronomical Society, and is compiled by Lauren Likkel of the UW-Eau Claire department of physics and astronomy.
On May 25, 1961, President John F. Kennedy stood before Congress and the American people.
He issued a challenge to every American: “I believe that this nation should commit itself to achieving the goal, before the decade is out, of landing a man on the Moon and returning him safely.”
At that time the United States had sent only one person, Alan Shepard, into space for a short, ten-minute suborbital flight traversing a mere 400 miles. Now we were going to journey to the Moon and back in less than ten years?
I was nine years old and I can still remember my parents shaking their heads in disbelief.
In fact, most citizens felt this could not be done. After all, a “computer” filled a large room and was nothing more than a glorified calculator. We rolled our car windows up and down by hand. Every telephone was attached to the ground with a wire and the word “digital” was not heard. How could we possibly send a rocket to the Moon with a human on board?
On July 20, 1969, at 9:56 p.m., I sat in front of our black and white television set with my parents, brothers and sisters.
We watched in awe and pride as Neil Armstrong placed his left foot onto lunar soil and spoke these words: “That’s one small step for (a) man, one giant leap for mankind.”
How did this happen? After all, we were in the middle of the Vietnam War, riots in our city streets and revolution in the air.
Here’s how it happened. First, 300,000 Americans worked together all over this nation with a common goal.
In short, we put our differences aside and worked as a team. Next, our scientists had a good plan. The plan called for a complex series of steps we needed to accomplish before moving on.
It began with the Mercury program of space launches, always one astronaut on board.
Next, the Gemini program with two astronauts and more complicated tasks to learn. These included docking in space and living in zero gravity.
Finally, the Apollo program with three astronauts tested the machinery needed to make the trip to the Moon.
Neil Armstrong. Mike Collins and Buzz Aldrin sat on top of the Saturn 5A rocket waiting for liftoff to the Moon.
This was, and still is today, the most powerful machine ever built on the planet. It burned 15 tons of fuel every second. An entire nation and most of the world watched with hope as the rocket ignited.
When the astronauts returned safely, we celebrated together and we understood mankind could reach beyond our planet and beyond ourselves.
Bert Moritz is a member of the Chippewa Valley Astronomical Society.