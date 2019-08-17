Editor’s note: Astronomy Update is published on the third Saturday of the month, is provided by the Chippewa Valley Astronomical Society, and is compiled by Lauren Likkel of the UW-Eau Claire department of physics and astronomy.
An astronomical feature is embedded in the astounding renaissance of downtown Eau Claire.
The Eau Claire Planet Walk is a miniature solar system that features markers for each planet, carefully placed to be separated on the correct scale relative to a scaled down “sun,” a 16-inch silver sphere.
The “sun” is on the top of a kiosk at the Farmers Market pavilion in Phoenix Park and the Planet Walk stretches along the river, past Owen park to the UW-Eau Claire campus.
Each planet marker has information about the planet and its moons, and an interesting quote.
It also has a bump showing the relative diameter of the planet, on the same miniature scale.
And yes, there is a marker for Pluto: “Pluto and the Kuiper Belt” is the very last stop in the almost mile-long walk from the sun.
I encourage my UW-Eau Claire astronomy students to visit the Planet Walk.
Their comments are always enthusiastic.
Ryan M.: “It really gives you a size of the whole universe on a measurable scale. It truly is amazing just how big the solar system is.”
Alexander B.: “Pluto was like half the size of my fingernail in the model and it was so crazy far away from the sun you wonder how anyone even discovered it.”
Henry B.: “My favorite part was walking across the bridge and ending up at Saturn where I learned that Saturn had 60-plus moons!”
Roman M.: “No other images or videos really give you the same sense of size as the planet walk. Seeing just how close the inner planets are to each other compared to the outer planets was almost hard to believe.”
The Planet Walk was installed by the city of Eau Claire in 2013 thanks to the inspiration and work of UW-Eau Claire student Janis Roadt and UW-Eau Claire physics and astronomy professor Paul Thomas, with the help of others as listed on the Farmers Market kiosk and the planet markers.
What a good chance to get out in nature, plus learn some planet facts from the markers.
Furthermore, I’m told that now some of the planet markers are Pokèmon GO sites.
And as Paul Thomas pointed out, “it’s sited along one of the most beautiful river walks in the Midwest.”
Lauren Likkel is a member of the Chippewa Valley Astronomical Society and is a professor at UW-Eau Claire