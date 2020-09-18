Editor’s note: Astronomy Update is provided by the Chippewa Valley Astronomical Society and is compiled by Lauren Likkel, an emeritus of the UW-Eau Claire department of physics and astronomy.
Looking through pictures posted online I find them, telescopes amidst the clutter of used exercise and sporting equipment.
Auction sales, wonderful things. They allow you to buy the telescope of your dreams. Your dreams of 30 years ago, at a price you can now afford.
The worldly belongings of an estate are being sold off. The memories of starry nights past weren’t enough for any of the beneficiaries, children or close friends, to hang onto the object.
So today it is sold. Tonight a stranger gets his or her chance to gaze through the eyepiece at worlds beyond our own.
Most of the telescopes you find at auction are a deal. Lovingly cared for and maintained.
Quite a few of them come up for sale too. Some aren’t worth saving. They were rode hard, put away wet, never cared for well. Best not to be judgmental of past owners.
Sometimes the owner or their family bequeath their telescope to an astronomy club.
There the scope may be sold, loaned, or given away. Your first scope might make a fine gift to a young member. Often it is put to use, brought out on guest nights.
I remember a man handling a beast of a Dobsonian mounted telescope that easily stood as tall and weighed as much as I do.
It had door handles mounted on it to physically push and shove it into place. I don’t know if the person who built it swore or smiled at it. It was big enough that they could have been buried in it, but they weren’t, cause there it was. Thoughtfully given to the club.
Eventually the lock downs will be over. Public nights will be held again at Hobbs Observatory near Fall Creek.
Members and guests will cover the field with their telescopes; purchased new, bought used, assembled in the basement, recycled – still in use after all these years.
Astronomers sometimes find particular stars by remembering rhymes. If you follow the direction of the arc in the Big Dipper’s handle it takes you to the brightest star in the constellation Boötes, the star Arcturus.
If you continue straight in that general direction it takes you to the brightest star in Virgo, the star Spica. So you “Follow the arc to Arcturus then spike over to Spica.”
If you can find Spica, you have a chance at seeing Mercury this month. Fewer than 1 person in 100 has seen the planet Mercury yet it is visible to the naked eye.
On or about Monday, immediately after sundown, look for Spica. Next to it is Mercury. It will set in about 45 minutes so catch it quick, remember, Mercury is fleeting. It is also very low to the horizon. Mercury will be the brighter of the two “stars.”
Kevin Litten is a recreational astronomer and a member of the Chippewa Valley Astronomical Society.