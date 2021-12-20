It was the year of 2020, the day after Christmas to be exact.
And I heard my brother screaming down the hallway,”Reagan! Reagan! Mom needs us!”
I was confused, my brother is always making up weird stuff, but this time I listened, ”Alright Mason. Where is mom.”, I asked Mason.
He is my brother, ”She is in her room, dad is in there too! ”So with nothing else to do at that moment I followed him.
We were in my mom and dad’s room when my stomach began to twist. My mind was racing with thoughts,”Were we all moving again? Was there an after Christmas surprise? Or was there a trip I had no idea about?”
Those were my thoughts, ”Alright, ”My mom began,” Start guessing.” I was confused. “Start guessing?” What was that supposed to mean?
Did it mean to start guessing where we are moving? Or was it start guessing an after Christmas surprise? Or maybe was it start guessing a surprise trip?
I had no idea, but I was in the room already so I started guessing these crazy things, ”Are we moving to Hawaii? Are we going to North Dakota for a week? Are we buying a pet?”
Those were my crazy ideas. “No, No, Yes.” My mom answered. Then at that moment I realized I was getting a pet, after years and years of begging, I am getting one!
“Now,” My mom began, ”Start guessing the pet.” I was excited, the twisted stomach I had before had unraveled.
So, I started guessing animals, ”Are we getting a dog? Or a fish? Or are we getting a hamster?” I asked,”No, No, Yes!” My dad replied. So I knew the pet I was getting was a hamster.
So, just a couple of days later my mom went to the pet store to get our hamster. When my mom brought the chubby hamster home, I thought of the perfect name, Peanut. Peanut the hamster.
I loved it, my mom loved it, my dad loved it, my brother loved it too! After the naming, we built the cage. The cage was rainbow and clear so we could see Peanut.
I still cuddle Peanut every day. He is the best hamster I could have ever asked for.