Pleiades

The star cluster known as the Pleiades, or “The Seven Sisters,” is a treat to see in the winter night sky, up and to the right of the constellation Orion. This image was created from data taken at Hobbs Observatory near Fall Creek by Emmett Kyle, current president of the Chippewa Valley Astronomical Society.

 Image by Emmett Kyle

Editor’s note: Astronomy Update is provided by the Chippewa Valley Astronomical Society and is compiled by Lauren Likkel, an emeritus of the UW-Eau Claire department of physics and astronomy.

When you look at the night sky you see that the stars are not evenly distributed.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com