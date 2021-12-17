When I was 16, I was chosen for the part of Mary in our Christmas Eve pageant in which I would sing a solo lullaby. It was all very exciting.
As our youth group dug through the boxes of old costumes, I came across the very worn, old doll for the manger. I asked the pastor if I could substitute my three-month-old baby sister for the part of Baby Jesus. He gave me his benign smile and said, “I don’t know why not.” Little did we know….
Christmas Eve, lights dim, and the piano player began. The Sunday School children sang for their proud parents and the angels sang on high. The shepherds came carrying their staffs followed by three wise men with gifts of frankincense, myrrh and gold. I sang my lullaby to a baby Jesus who was in the manger playing with His toes in the air. She had kicked off one sock and waved her little arms around but was quiet. All was well.
As the last carols were being sung baby Jesus was really beginning to fuss. What should I do? If I could just keep her quiet, it would soon be over. The audience, watching the baby fuss, began to fidget, too. I picked her up, blanket and all, and held her to my shoulder, patting her back, rocking back and forth and whispering in her ear. That usually worked.
Pastor raised his arms and gave the benediction. Amen. In that instant there came a very loud BURP! And baby Jesus smiled at everyone. We all laughed and agreed it was a great Christmas Eve with the babe in the manger having the last word. My mom was so proud.