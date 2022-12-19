A new year was approaching, and I couldn’t wait until my friends and family came.
Bouncing around, eating some of the snacks, and asking my parents, “When are they coming! Where are they? Are they here yet?”
I was so excited that I started to bounce on the couch waiting.
It was the year 2018, turning 2019, and I was about 9 or 10 years old. I was hyper. I would do flips off the couch hyper.
Anyway, I started to get impatient when my cousin and his parents but through the door yelling, “Happy New Year!”
I noticed a box that my cousin was holding. It was an inflatable punching bag.
My cousin, Ted, was excited that he got it and wanted to show me how it worked and what he could do with it.
He brings it down to the concrete floored basement of our house. He jumped up, then, like a ninja, he did an amazing flip kick and landed on his feet.
Now it was my turn. I got myself loose, jumped up and kicked it directly, but I landed on my head.
I didn’t feel anything, but when I looked in the mirror, blood was gushing out of a big cut in my head.
I screamed my head off. Seeing the blood coming from my head was scary for me at that age.
I started stumbling up the stairs when my parents and the other guests saw my wound.
They immediately laid me on the couch, gave me a gaming console to play on while they used gauze wrap around the bust in my head. I felt dizzy and sick.
They showed a picture to somebody who knew a lot about stitches and wounds.
She said that if I had hit it any harder, I might have needed stitches. The half-dead, sick feeling, 10-year-old me gave a sigh of relief as the party went on.
Now I’m fine, three years later. I’m living life as usual, but I do still have a dent in my head from that night.
That’s the New Year’s that I can barely remember, but one I can’t forget.
