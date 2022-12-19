Eat dried pickles off of trees? It’s not good for you.
Have you ever had a real pickle hidden in your Christmas tree? Well, I have. Let me tell you the story.
This story is about the time we played “Hide the Pickle” at my grandparent’s house, where they hid the pickle in the tree. It was Christmas Eve 2016.
So the adults were running throughout the house like they were looking for a bomb, and some of them had thought they found it, but it wasn’t the pickle.
The pickle is a little baby dill and my grandparents dry it out before hiding it.
This time they put it in their tree and my aunts and siblings and parents were getting pretty darn close to it, but they kept missing it, as I was sitting there chuckling to myself, knowing where it was.
I was still sitting there doing nothing as my uncle came in. And I swear he must have the scent of a dog because as soon as he walked in he dug through the tree like a squirrel looking for nuts.
He quickly grabbed the pickle and ran out to the kitchen. As he stood next to the trash can, he had taken a huge bit and actually swallowed it. He ate the entire pickle.
He seemed to be fine but around an hour later he had left. I think he might have gotten sick, but I don’t know a hundred percent.
The moral of the story kids is don’t eat dried pickles off of trees. It’s not good for you.