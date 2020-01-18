Editor’s note: Astronomy Update is published on the third Saturday of the month, is provided by the Chippewa Valley Astronomical Society, and is compiled by Lauren Likkel of the UW-Eau Claire department of physics and astronomy.
I saw it myself.
The bright star Betelgeuse, in the left shoulder of the constellation Orion, is too dim.
In the unchanging night sky, Orion’s red giant star “Betelgeuse,” has been noticeably fading!
This startling news was released last month in the Astronomers Telegram, which disseminates urgent observing targets to astronomers.
The surprising announcement was made by an amateur astronomer (Calderwood) and two Villanova University astronomers (Guinan and Wasatonic) after they realized that the star is now dimmer than in the last 50 years.
They analyzed all available data, including their own continuous monitoring of Betelgeuse for 25 years, and found that since October it has dimmed rapidly.
It is now fainter than Aldebaran, the bright red star in Taurus, to the upper right of Betelgeuse.
Betelgeuse (usually pronounced “beetle-juice”) is found in the constellation Orion the Hunter, which is up in the evenings right now.
Betelgeuse is a red supergiant, so huge that if it was located where our sun is, it would envelope the orbits of Mercury, Venus, Earth and Mars.
It is a very massive star, so it will one day end its life as a supernova, destroying itself and possibly creating a black hole.
It is not likely that we will get to see a nearby supernova in the next century, but when it happens it will be a stunningly bright “star” for over a year, one that we will be able to see even in the daytime.
We have never carefully studied a star just before it went supernova, but some astronomers think a star will start getting dimmer a year before it explodes, so could Betelgeuse be soon to go supernova?
But Betelgeuse is a variable star, meaning it brightens and dims.
It has at least three roughly periodic brightness changes, the dominant periods are one just over a year and one almost six years. The current faintness of Betelgeuse is at least in part, and maybe entirely, because it happens to be near the minimum light of these cycles.
There was a rare moment this month when the clouds in the night sky over Eau Claire cleared up and I looked up in wonder at the unusually dim red star in Orion.
Take a look yourself – and compare how bright Betelgeuse is to the nearby stars. Will it get dimmer or brighten? Enjoy this rare change of the unchanging sky.
For more information, go to astrobob.areavoices.com/tag/Betelgeuse.
Lauren Likkel is a professor of physics and astronomy at UW-Eau Claire.