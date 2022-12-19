Ella Szymanski

Ella Szymanski, a fifth-grade student at Locust Lane Elementary School, won the fourth- and fifth-grade category in the Leader-Telegram Holiday Memories contest. Her entry was about an unexpected Christmas gift for the family of a trip to Arizona.

 Contributed photo

One time I cried on Christmas because...if you want me to tell you why, read this:

One winter, it was Christmas, and my family and I went to Minnesota like a normal Christmas at my grandparent’s house.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com