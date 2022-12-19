Ella Szymanski, a fifth-grade student at Locust Lane Elementary School, won the fourth- and fifth-grade category in the Leader-Telegram Holiday Memories contest. Her entry was about an unexpected Christmas gift for the family of a trip to Arizona.
One time I cried on Christmas because...if you want me to tell you why, read this:
One winter, it was Christmas, and my family and I went to Minnesota like a normal Christmas at my grandparent’s house.
When we got there we got settled in. After awhile my mom said, “Do you guys want to open up an early Christmas gift?”
“Yeah!” I said.
“For sure!” my brother and sister announced.
So we opened up the box and it had smaller presents inside!!! I was so surprised. So we opened up the presents and there was a scratch off map of the USA, eye masks, fidgets, and more.
I don’t know what my brother and sister were thinking, but I thought these gifts were a bit...different. After an awkward silence, my sister spoke up and she said confused.
“What are these for?”
“We are going on a trip,” my mom announced.
“Actually??? For real!!!” I said.
“Yay!!!” said my sister.
“When?” my brother declared.
“Over Christmas time,” my mom said.
“Where?” my sister announced.
“Guess,” said my mom.
“I have no idea,” I said.
“It starts with an A,” my mom announced.
“Umm...” I hummed.
“Is it in the USA?” my brother said.
“Yes,” said my mom.
A bit later, after guessing a lot of states, I said, “Arizona?”
“Yeah!” said my mom.
“About going over Christmas. You mean like in a few days?” I said.
“Yep, in two days,” my mom remarked.
“What time?” I said.
“Are Grandma and Grandpa coming too?” my sister declared.
“Umm...no, and in the morning at about two or three!” my mom said.
Then we all started crying and sobbing, because we haven’t had a “normal” Christmas in almost three years. So we really just wanted a normal Christmas at my grandparent’s house. We were also crying for two or three minutes.