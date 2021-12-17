Soon as the coffee hit my shirt and floor I knew this would be an “awful” evening. Rosee already had the kids, dog...and cat! She tooled down the driveway at her usual maniacal speed; on her way to her Mom’s with the brood. I was “selected” to dress, grab my Bible, sermon notes, vestments, and move on to the Christmas service, at First Church.
I knew it was a great opportunity for the people see what a great guy they hired, how with five kids, a dog and a cat we were the one to lead the parish the future; although the church needed paint, and items to help worship and the comfort of the elderly who made up our largest group.
Then...I heard it! A crunching loud chewing. And then again. Looking down the kitchen and hall, maybe the cat escaped the car? on top of the refrigerator? ready to pounce?, no cat there! Maybe the counter top? No cat. I heard it again. was either losing my mind, or overactive imagination. Quickly, I gathered my list for worship...noting it starts in thirty minutes.
Where were the notes? Then, another crunch. Just have to admit: I’m having delusions, just stressed...CRUNCH.
Looking at my sockless feet I saw sermon notes and at the corner, chewing away a gray, white and somewhat brown mouse eating my words for the parish. I stood amazed as the critter continued with it’s light repast. Didn’t bother to ask if it liked what I wrote.
After a couple more bites our House Mouse stopped and stared at me. Not knowing what to do I just said: Hi!
It didn’t seem to bother my guest, the little bugger kept stuffing his mouth as much as he could with paper, ink, some pencil, and my wise thoughts on Christmas. That’s when I decided to chase him down the stairs!
Two hours later the sermon was over. I was a hit on my first Christmas Sermon at First.
The pace was good. The delivery was sincere. It seemed to go well…
The mouse was supposed to be downstairs at our house. It was, in fact, up near the manger sitting on the straw in the manger. Stuffed, I guessed. Happy and sleepy. When some of the congregation noticed the little guy they pointed giggled, or; outright laughed.
Then people started to shift around in the pews; as if they were trying to see the floor by the chair where I was sitting. Then my wife and kids started to laugh. Everyone was either laughing or pointing.
Looking down past my vestment two funny things. One: my sockless feet and a small gray, white and brown sleeping critter curled up in my Sermon Notes!
It was a great Christmas! We wished each other and the whole earth PEACE.
By the way, Chris Mouse lived years, be, there are generations still loving Sermon notebooks!