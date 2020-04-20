Eau Claire police said Monday they are still actively seeking the third suspect in the March 20 homicide on the city's south side.
Police said Ian J. Kearns, 22, of Sandwich, Ill., is still at large.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Two other men, Juan A. Olivarez, 23, and Joe A. Moya, 27, both of Chicago, were arrested Wednesday and are being held in the Cook County, Ill., Jail pending extradition to Eau Claire.
All three men are charged in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of first-degree intentional homicide.
The three men are accused in the shooting death of Edwin J. Garcia-Smith, 29, of Eau Claire, at an apartment in the 4600 block of Kappus Drive.
A 32-year-old woman was also shot during the incident but she sustained a non-life threatening injury.