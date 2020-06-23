A Thorp man will spend six years in prison for a federal charge of possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
Keith Strong, 50, pleaded guilty to the charge in February in federal court in Madison.
According to court records:
The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office on June 20, 2019, responded to a complaint about a suspicious individual spending the night outside of a storage facility in the town of Wheaton.
Deputies arrived and searched Strong's vehicle and storage unit.
Inside the trunk of Strong's car, deputies found 102 grams of methamphetamine.
Strong's cellphone also contained numerous text messages consistent with drug distribution.
The case against Strong was the result of an investigation by the Sheriff's Office and the federal Drug Enforcement Administration.