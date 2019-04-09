A Thorp man will spend two years in prison for violating conditions of his probation stemming from a 2015 felony conviction.
Eau Claire County Judge John Manydeeds ordered Dale R. Haas, 36, to spend five years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
Haas was fined $528.
As conditions of supervision, Haas must maintain absolute sobriety and cannot enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
Haas was originally sentenced in January 2015 to five years of probation and 60 days in jail for one count of burglary.
According to court records, Haas violated terms of his probation by making his whereabouts and activities unknown, attempting to flee from officers and selling methamphetamine to a confidential informant.