Editor’s note:The following column was submitted by the U.S. Navy’s Office of Community Outreach.
Petty Officer 2nd Class Emmanual LaCanne of Thorp is serving the Navy aboard the guided-missile destroyer operating out of Everett, Wash.
LaCanne joined the Navy three years ago. Today, he serves as a gunner’s mate aboard the USS Sampson.
“I didn’t want to go to college right after high school,” LaCanne said. “I wanted to be able to get out and open more opportunities for myself.”
LaCanne graduated from Thorp High School in 2018. He said he uses skills and values in the Navy similar to those found in Thorp.
“Being a farm kid from a small town and playing football, I learned about the importance of having a strong work ethic,” he said. “We kind of have a camaraderie with each other and have each other’s backs.”
A Navy destroyer is a multi-mission ship that can operate independently or as part of a larger group of ships at sea. The ship is equipped with tomahawk missiles, torpedoes, guns and a phalanx close-in weapons system.
More than 300 sailors serve aboard the USS Sampson. Their jobs range from maintaining engines to handling weaponry along with a multitude of other assignments that keep the ship mission-ready at all times.
Serving in the Navy means LaCanne is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“The Navy keeps our waters and homeland safe,” LaCanne said.
LaCanne and other sailors have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.
“I’m proud of making every paygrade the first time I was eligible for it,” LaCanne said. “It just showed me my hard work was paying off.”
As LaCanne and other sailors continue to train and perform the missions to support national defense, they take pride in serving their country in the Navy.
“It means that I got the opportunity to serve, which I’m proud of,” he said.