Editor’s note: Astronomy Update is published on the third Saturday of the month, is provided by the Chippewa Valley Astronomical Society, and is compiled by Lauren Likkel of the UW-Eau Claire Department of Physics and Astronomy.
It seems like every time we read the news there is an article about the business ventures of the flamboyant South African-born Elon Musk.
Electric cars and trucks, high speed transportation, reusable Falcon rockets speeding to the space station, tunnels to carry New York traffic and on it goes.
If none of these projects have affected you personally, that’s about to change.
Get ready for his next big project, Starlink.
Starlink is a very large group of satellites currently being constructed and launched into space by the company SpaceX.
The goal of the Starlink project is to provide internet access to every human on the entire planet.
There are seven billion people on Earth. How will this be possible?
To get the job done, the first stage will include placing 12,000 mass produced satellites in orbit, which is expected to be completed by the mid 2020s.
Next, the number of orbiting satellites will be increased to an astounding 42,000. The full cost of this will be in excess of $10 billion.
Test launches of the satellites have already been completed.
In order to get so many satellites into orbit, Elon Musk has decided to launch 60 of these small devices every time a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket goes into space.
A launch schedule of one rocket every three weeks has been proposed.
In fact, there are already 242 Starlink satellites in orbit and these are expected to come on-line later this year.
Starlink promises improved communications for people, governments and business, but there are two possible problems.
The first is an increase in space junk.
Already space agencies have to track unused satellites, old rocket boosters, discarded tools and thousands of small pieces of metal moving about the planet that pose a serious hazard to current and future missions.
Is adding thousands more satellites going to make space travel simply too dangerous?
In response to this concern, SpaceX has changed the orbit of the Starlink vehicles in a way that will allow decommissioned satellites to fall back to Earth when they are out of service.
Astronomers who study space have voiced the second concern.
They are worried the thousands of satellites will interfere with their ability to actually see the stars or to take images of the stars.
You see, there will be more Starlink satellites than there are visible stars in the night sky.
If each one reflects too much sunlight, they could outshine the stars.
SpaceX is responding to this concern by reducing how much light might be reflected from each satellite surface.
This huge project will be in the news soon.
When it is, you may learn about it on the internet and you may already be accessing the internet through Starlink.
Moritz is a member of the Chippewa Valley Astronomical Society.