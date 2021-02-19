Editor’s note: Astronomy Update is provided by the Chippewa Valley Astronomical Society and is compiled by Lauren Likkel, an emeritus of the UW-Eau Claire department of physics and astronomy.
This month, three countries from Earth invaded Mars!
The U.S., China, and UAE (the United Arab Emirates). The UAE put their spacecraft “Hope” (Al Amal) in orbit on February 9th, their first satellite orbiting anything besides Earth. They have just proved that they have a serious space program.
China’s spacecraft “Tianwen-1” (“Questioning the Heavens”) reached Mars’ orbit on February 10th. There is more to come for Tianwen-1, because in May the craft will send a lander to the surface with a 6-wheeled rover.
On Thursday, NASA’s Perseverance Rover landed safely on the surface of Mars. Or else it crashed – I had to write this before the attempted landing so I don’t know if it landed safely!
Only the U.S. and the Soviet Union have had successful soft landings on Mars, and more than half of past attempted Mars missions have had catastrophic failures. I hope all went well, because Perseverance has amazing plans.
By the way, it is not a coincidence that three countries launched spacecraft for Mars at the same time. The shortest distance from here to Mars is when Mars and Earth are on the same side of the sun.
The Earth-to-Mars “launch window” is only every 2.1 years, the time it takes for Earth to catch up to Mars. As of this month, there are man-made satellites in orbit around Mars from the UAE, U.S., China, India, and the European Union.
The Mars Perseverance Rover has the nickname Percy, which I find to be much easier to spell.
Assuming “Percy” landed safely Thursday, a parachute slowed it down and near the surface a jet-powered hovering “sky crane” lowered the rover to the surface of Mars.
Adding to the danger, the rover landed in a rocky area and relied on cameras and computer programs to “self land” without crashing.
The scientific value of the mission is based on the seven scientific instruments and 23 cameras.
But I am more excited to see its little helicopter named Ingenuity. Yes, a helicopter (or drone), and we should be able to see it attempt to fly thanks to cameras on the rover.
If it works, Ingenuity will be the first aircraft on another planet (if you don’t include the USSR’s “weather balloons” on Venus).
It is only possible for the helicopter to fly in the thin Martian air because of the lightweight design, huge blade rotation rate, and the Mars gravity of only 38% of Earth’s.
“Percy” will spend time making an organized collection of Mars rock core samples to be returned to Earth in 10 years by another spacecraft. Wow, collecting samples to return to Earth later.
And if you are interested in human missions to Mars, consider this: Perseverance will test an oxygen generator, and test possible spacesuit material.
All this long-range planning reminded me what we can accomplish when we work together toward a goal. It gives me an excited hope for the future.
Lauren Likkel is a member of the Chippewa Valley Astronomical Society.