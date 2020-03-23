A 42-year-old Elkhart, Ind., man sustained life-threatening injuries in a Sunday night crash on Interstate 94 in Jackson County.
Christopher A. Roland was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire following the crash.
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol:
The one-vehicle rollover crash occurred at 11:17 p.m. at milepost 109 near Hixton.
The vehicle lost control, entered the median and rolled several times.
Roland was a back seat passenger and was ejected from the vehicle.
The vehicle was driven by Charity A. Alexander, 45, of Evansville, Ind. The front seat passenger was Ann M. Glick, 42, of Elkhart, Ind.
Alexander and Glick were taken to Black River Falls Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.