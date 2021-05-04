HAGER CITY -- Three people were injured in a three-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon near Hager City.
According to a news release from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office:
The accident occurred at about 1:53 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of U.S. 63 and 825th Street in the town of Trenton.
It was determined that a 2011 Ford Fusion northbound on Highway 63 at 825th Street was operated by Kae Roberts, 88, of Maiden Rock. Roberts was making a left turn onto 825th Street when she drove into the path of a southbound 2013 GMC Sierra pickup operated by Bennett Lehto, 66, of Iron Mountain, Mich. Jacqueline Lehto, 67, was a passenger in the vehicle.
The Lehtos and Roberts suffered undetermined injuries and were transported from the scene by Red Wing (Minn.) Area Ambulance Service to Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing.
A third vehicle involved in the crash was a 2003 Subaru Forester operated by JoAnn Wolff, 61, of Fort Ripley, Minn. Wolff had been parked alongside U.S. 63 near the intersection with 825th Street waiting to re-enter U.S. 63 southbound when Wolff's vehicle was struck by the Lehto vehicle after the initial crash occurred.
Wolff and a passenger, Craig Wolff, 62, were not injured in the crash.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Red Wing Police Department, Red Wing Fire Department, Ellsworth Fire Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol.
The crash remains under investigation by the State Patrol.