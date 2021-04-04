Three injured in Trempealeau County collision
INDEPENDENCE — Three people were injured in a head-on collision Sunday afternoon near Independence.
According to a news release from the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office:
A deputy responded to the incident at about 1:17 p.m. on Highway 93 near Kuka Lane in the town of Burnside.
Preliminary investigation shows a northbound Toyota RAV 4, which had two occupants, crossed the centerline and struck a GMC Sierra truck in a head-on collision in the southbound lane. The pickup driver was the lone occupant in that vehicle.
All three people sustained injuries and were transported to local hospitals; their names have not been released.
The crash remains under investigation.
Independence Fire Department, Independence First Responders, Arcadia Ambulance, Arcadia Police Department, Arcadia Fire Department and a Mayo helicopter assisted with the crash.