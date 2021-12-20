Thanksgiving, the often overlooked — and underappreciated — holiday. What’s so special about stuffing yourself and being thankful for things most people take for granted?
But this year, something was different.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, my family hadn’t seen most relatives in a long while; if we had, the visits were brief and far apart.
So when my two sisters and I managed to convince our mom’s parents — Meema and Papa — to come, we were, at the very least, elated. My favorite aunt, Kimmy, was also coming to our house to celebrate.
When they arrived at last, we were ready to dig in. Turkey, cranberry bread, Kimmy’s scrumptious rolls, cranberry sauce, sweet potatoes and more awaited our hungry mouths.
As we enjoyed our meal, we shared what we were thankful for. Many people, things, places, and ideas were shared.
“I’m thankful for friends and pets,” smiled my first-grade sister.
“I’m thankful for swimming,” Papa said.
“I’m thankful for good health,” added Meema. “And a warm house.”
As the list grew, I looked around at each of my family members.
My mom, who was always there with a loving smile for me and my sisters.
Dad, who was always — and I mean always — ready with a joke.
Aunt Kimmy, sharing a passion for nature and being silly with us kids.
Meema and Papa, always teaching us something new.
My sisters, both so special and fun in their own unique ways.
My sweet dog, there for everyone when they most needed it.
“I’m thankful for family,” I said, smiling at each person one by one. Such a cliché phrase, but this time, I really and truly meant it. You never realize just how much you love someone until you can’t see them when you need it most.
After lunch, we relaxed, and after we had digested enough to move, we played a few games.
Chinese Checkers, when I dropped the board on my toe and scattered the colorful wooden balls everywhere.
Twister, full of giggling as one by one, my sisters and I collapsed to the ground in a heap.
Don’t Step in It, with Play-Doh ”dog poop,” a blindfold, and lots of tripping, followed by hysterical laughter.
That Thanksgiving, we made enough hilarious and loving memories to last a lifetime.
But like all good things, the day had to end.
I smiled as I watched their periwinkle blue Prius roll down the driveway, rising up on my tiptoes and waving until I couldn’t see their car anymore. Only then did I go inside, my breath fogging in the 20F° air.
Because sometimes, it takes a simple moment in life for you to realize just how important family is. Like a breath of warm air after being stuck in the frigid cold, the wonderful day — and the laughter — will stay with me forever.