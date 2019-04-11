A statewide tornado drill planned for today is postponed due to actual severe weather expected throughout Wisconsin.
Wisconsin Emergency Management decided Wednesday that the drill will be pushed back to Friday, according to a news release.
There is a potential threat of severe thunderstorms, hail and even tornadoes today in southern Wisconsin, the release stated.
The threat of that severe weather is expected to pass after today, but if it persists Friday, the drill could be cancelled.
As planned, Friday's drill will include a mock tornado watch at 1 p.m., followed by a mock tornado warning at 1:45 p.m. A second mock tornado warning will happen at 6:45 p.m.
The drill will include alerts that will go out through participating TV and radio stations in Wisconsin.