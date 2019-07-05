LAKE HOLCOMBE — A tornado caused damage along an eight-mile stretch Thursday evening in rural Rusk County, northwest of Lake Holcombe.
The tornado hit the ground at approximately 5:40 p.m. Thursday, said meteorologist Todd Krause from the National Weather Service. Krause went to the scene to investigate the case, and he determined it was a “rating 0” tornado, which is the lowest rating on their scale.
“As we saw, 0’s can still do significant damage,” Krause said. “It had winds of about 85 mph. It touched down just on the west side of Fireside Lake. It went toward the south shore of Pulaski Lake, and then toward Boot Lake. Most of the damage occurred to trees that fell on homes and garages.”
Krause was not aware of any injuries.