Low-lying sections of recreational trails in Eau Claire near the Chippewa River are closed as water levels have risen.
The city has closed trail sections at the Farwell Street and Madison Street underpasses, as well as near UW-Eau Claire's Haas Center and the boat landing behind Hobbs Ice Arena.
As of Monday afternoon, the river gauge in downtown Eau Claire was five feet below flood stage.
The National Weather Service projects the river will crest Wednesday at about three feet below flood stage. Additional sections of trails may be closed at that point due to water.