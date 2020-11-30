A BNSF Railway train struck a vehicle stranded on the railroad tracks Thursday in Maiden Rock, causing the pickup to start on fire. The driver of the Ford F250 pickup, Christopher Longsdorf, 23, of Plum City, escaped injury when he was able to exit his vehicle before the train collided with it shortly before 4 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day at the Chester Street crossing. The vehicle was pushed down the railroad tracks and started on fire, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office. Longsdorf was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated along with a revoked driver’s license, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The incident remains under investigation.
Train strikes stranded vehicle
