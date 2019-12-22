It was Christmas Eve night and all of my cousins and I were sitting in the basement playing card games at my grandma’s house. My cousins had the Playstation on ready for another game to be played. We played garbage for a while and I laughed so hard that I almost felt like I wasn’t going to stop. During Christmas time, my grandma’s house usually gets really warm because there are 40 family members at her house. My cousins and I all started to get warm, so we decided to go upstairs into the sunroom to cool off. I grabbed two blankets and the cards, so we would have something to do. When we all got settled we kept playing. We weren’t keeping track of the time and it was already 11:30 p.m.
After we finished playing our card game, we decided to call it a night. My cousin Tyler went to open the door, but it was locked. We all started pounding on the door, but nobody answered because it was the middle of the night and everybody was sleeping. My cousin Ashley and I decided to run outside and go around the house to try to find the house key to get inside. We looked for it in its usual spot, but we couldn’t find it. Then, we ran back to the sunroom because we couldn’t find the key and it was freezing. Now, we had to come up with a new plan to get inside. Ashley and I ran around again to try the garage door. We tried what we thought it was. It didn’t work. We ran all the way back around and asked everybody what the garage password was. Finally, we thought of one. Ashley and I ran back around to the front to try the new password. It didn’t work. We ran back to the sunroom laughing. My cousin Cole called his dad so he could let us in. He didn’t answer. By this point, we just gave up. We stood there for about 5 minutes laughing and wondering if we would have to sleep here. By that point, we started pounding on the door again and making noises. Cole called his dad again and he answered.
Then, my grandma walked out wondering what all the noise was and saw us in the sunroom. She opened the door. My grandma told us that she was up saying her prayers and thought she heard a noise. We explained what had happened and she just started laughing. That night, I went to bed remembering all of the fun we had, knowing I would never forget it.