A Wednesday afternoon two-vehicle head-on crash in northern Trempealeau County killed two people.
According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office:
The crash occurred at about 3:30 p.m. on Highway 93, near Highway V, near Eleva in the town of Albion.
The driver of one of the vehicles died at the scene.
The driver of the second vehicle died after being transported to an area hospital.
There were no passengers in either vehicle.
Highway 93 was closed in the area of the crash for several hours.
The names of the deceased have not been released.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.