The drivers killed in Wednesday afternoon's two-vehicle head-on crash in northern Trempealeau County have been identified.
The deceased drivers are Austin T. Anderson, 23, of Durand, and Tara R. Pataska, 45, of Onalaska, the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office said Friday.
According to the Sheriff's Office:
The crash occurred at about 3:30 p.m. on Highway 93, near Highway V, near Eleva in the town of Albion.
The driver of one of the vehicles died at the scene.
The driver of the second vehicle died after being transported to an area hospital.
There were no passengers in either vehicle.
Highway 93 was closed in the area of the crash for several hours.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.