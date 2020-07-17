The woman who died in Thursday morning's two-vehicle crash in Trempealeau County has been identified as Monica Knepper, 57, of Trempealeau.
The crash happened at 4:43 a.m. on Highway 35 near Bemis Street in the town of Trempealeau.
A preliminary investigation has indicated that a truck driven by Micah Harris, 39, of Trempealeau, crossed the centerline on the two-lane highway, leading to a head-on collision with Knepper's car, according to the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office.
Knepper was pronounced dead at the scene.
Harris sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.