Life growing up in a small town as an only child being raised by maternal grandparents and great-grandparents was different than that of my friends and schoolmates who had both parents and siblings at home.
We had many older relatives, uncles and aunts and a ton of cousins, but I was the youngest one of the bunch.
An older cousin, actually my grandfather’s niece who was unmarried with no children of her own, took a special interest in me.
She always remembered me on birthdays and at Christmas with a special gift.
One year, after I had been married for several years and had children of my own, her gift was a set of four angels who were also candle holders and spelled out the word “Noel.”
I was delighted with the gift and promptly found a special place for Noel.
Several days later I discovered the angels had been changed around and now spelled the word “Leon.”
Well, I soon checked that out and my husband said the kids must have done that.
Needless to say, every time Noel went up it became Leon.
This went on for several years with the kids taking the blame until one year I caught husband making the change.
He laughed and confessed to having done it right from the first, and the kids were innocent.
Now we have a wonderful, long-standing family Christmas tradition.
When the children and grandchildren arrive for the Christmas holidays, before coats and boots are removed and even before hugs are given, the house is completely gone over looking for Noel, as the first one to find it has the honor of making the change.
We don’t need Elf on a Shelf, we have Leon, somewhere in the house.