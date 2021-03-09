EAU CLAIRE – The Chippewa Valley hit a record high for Tuesday by mid-morning, and the new mark could be well above the old one.
The Midwestern Regional Climate Center listed the record for March 9 at 54 degrees. The record had been set multiple times, most recently in 2015. By noon Tuesday morning the temperature had already topped 60, according to the National Weather Service.
The unusually warm weather is part of a run of springlike days in the Chippewa Valley, a welcome break from February’s record-setting cold. It’s not the only sign of spring’s approach, either, with Daylight Saving Time arriving on Sunday and the first day of spring less than 10 days away.
It’s not going to last, though. A cold front arriving overnight should push daytime highs back into the 40s, much closer to the norm for this time of year.