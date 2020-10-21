EAU CLAIRE – It took less than 12 hours Tuesday for Eau Claire to set a new mark for the snowiest October on record.
The 6.9 inches of snow obliterated the previous record for Oct. 20, and it was much more than forecasters initially anticipated. Outlooks initially called for 1-3 inches of snow, but the National Weather Service raised the amount repeatedly as the storm took aim.
Arkansaw in Pepin County saw the highest local total with eight inches, according to the NWS, and Menomonie saw 7.2 inches. But you didn’t have to go far to find lower amounts. Independence’s official total was four inches and Loyal saw less than three.
Records from the Midwest Regional Climate Center show Tuesday’s snowfall topped the previous mark of 4.7 inches of snow in October 2009.
October’s total could rise. Additional snow is possible Saturday night into Sunday.