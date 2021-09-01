ALMA CENTER — Two Alma Center residents are accused of burglary and striking a homeowner in Jackson County.
According to a news release from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office:
On Monday, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call of a burglary interrupted by a homeowner in the town of Alma. Deputies arrived and found that the complainant had been struck in the head during the altercation.
The complainant gave descriptions of the male and female along with vehicle descriptions.
The Sheriff’s Office identified the suspects as Aaron T. Lowe, 26, and Jolene L. Lowe, 33, both of Alma Center.
On Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office located the two suspects and attempted to make contact with them at 243 Tower St. in Alma Center. Both subjects barricaded themselves inside the residence and did not comply with law enforcement’s commands to exit the residence.
Based on Aaron Lowe's violent criminal history with law enforcement, his active felony probation warrant and information indicating he was in possession of firearms and ammunition, the Sheriff’s Office attempted to negotiate with the two subjects to exit the residence peacefully.
After more than four hours of negotiations, the Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the La Crosse County SWAT team, deployed chemical agents into the residence. Aaron Lowe and Jolene Lowe then exited the residence and were taken into custody without further incident.
The following charges have been referred to the Jackson County district attorney: burglary, battery with a dangerous weapon, criminal trespass dwelling, fail to comply to take into custody and resisting/obstructing.
This is an ongoing investigation, and the Sheriff's Office is requesting that if residents have been the victim of a theft or burglary in the surrounding area, they should report the incident to the Sheriff’s Office.