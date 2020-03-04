Two regional organizations have received entrepreneurship grants from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.
Red Letter Grant of Eau Claire and Ladysmith-based Indianhead Community Action Agency were among nine organizations statewide that WEDC announced Wednesday have been awarded a total of $432,000 in grants this year to help develop or expand innovative programs aimed at advancing the climate for entrepreneurship throughout Wisconsin.
The grants are being awarded as part of WEDC’s Entrepreneurship Support Program, which is now in its fourth year. The grants will help fund activities that promote entrepreneurship or deliver education, training and other resources to assist new and aspiring business owners, particularly in underserved communities and rural areas. Nearly 350 entrepreneurs and organizations are expected to receive services through programs funded by the grants.
Red Letter Grant will receive $45,000 to grow and serve female entrepreneurs in 26 additional counties in rural communities throughout central and northern Wisconsin. The program is expected to assist 45 businesses.
Indianhead Community Action Agency will get $33,000 to provide technical assistance resources to entrepreneurs in 12 rural northwest Wisconsin counties. The program is expected to assist 22 businesses.