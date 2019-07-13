Two people were arrested following a high-speed pursuit Saturday morning near Black River Falls.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office:
Deputies located a stolen vehicle in Black River Falls at 4:26 a.m. Saturday.
A records check indicated the vehicle was reported stolen to the Menominee Tribal Police Department.
Deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop but the vehicle fled at speeds of 90 mph on city streets and 130 mph on county highways.
The vehicle eventually crashed at Kirch Road and Seils Road in the town of Komensky.
The driver, Jeremy M. Peters, 32, of Black River Falls, was arrested for fleeing an officer, recklessly endangering safety, operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent, operating after revocation and resisting an officer after a brief foot pursuit.
The female passenger, Theresa L. Hindsley, 39, of Black River Falls, was arrested for operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent, resisting an officer and a Juneau County warrant.
The Wisconsin State Patrol assisted with the pursuit.
The incident remains under investigation.