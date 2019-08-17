Two people died in a Saturday single-vehicle accident southeast of Barron.
Authorities responded to a crash at 6:34 a.m. Saturday. Two people — Michelle R. Thompson, 50, of Barron and Gayland J. Olson, 45, of Prairie Farm were pronounced dead at the scene.
A 2001 Ford Escape traveling southbound on County Highway O entered the oncoming lane and then the east ditch, according to a Wisconsin State Patrol press release. The Escape vaulted on a driveway embankment and struck several trees, ejecting Thompson and Olson from the car.
The physical evidence suggests Thompson was driving at the time, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.
The Barron County Sheriff’s Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol are investigating the accident.
Chetek Fire and EMS and the Barron County Medical Examiner’s Office also responded to the scene.