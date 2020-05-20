Two Eau Claire women are accused of allowing one of the women's young children to play outside in the middle of the night while they were asleep inside the residence.
Hannah E. Dinger, 26, and Andrea B. Davis, 46, both of 806 Morningside Drive, are each charged in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of neglecting a child.
Dinger is also charged with a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire police officer found Dinger's 7- and 3-year-old children playing alone outside in a car at 4:12 a.m. Friday.
The children said they came out to the car to relax because it was cold in the house. They said their mother told them to go to the car.
The older child was playing with a lighter while the younger child was playing with a shaving razor.
Police found the front door of the residence wide open. Items including food and bottles of alcohol were strewn about the living room and kitchen.
Police found Dinger and Davis sleeping in a bedroom.
Dinger said she took sleeping pills around 11 p.m. She said the children may have never gone to sleep and she didn't know they were outside.
Police also found a glass pipe used for smoking marijuana inside the residence.