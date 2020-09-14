PIERCE COUNTY — An Ellsworth man and an Ellsworth woman were injured when a vehicle rolled over Sunday evening in the town of River Falls.
William Barillas, 54, and Sandra Barillas, 57, were both transported to a St. Paul hospital with undetermined injuries after the crash, the Pierce County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. According to the release:
The crash happened at about 5:27 p.m. Sunday on Highway 65, near 790th Street, in the community of Beldenville and the town of River Falls.
Driving a 2004 Honda Pilot southbound on Highway 65, William Barillas crossed the center line into the northbound lane. The vehicle entered the east ditch and rolled several times.
Sandra Barillas, a passenger in the car, had to be extricated from the vehicle and was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul via a Life Link helicopter. William Barillas was taken to the same hospital via Ellsworth Area Ambulance.
The Ellsworth Police Department, Ellsworth Area Ambulance Service, River Falls Fire Department and River Falls Area Ambulance Service also responded to the scene.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.