EAU CLAIRE -- Two people on a motorcycle were transported to a hospital in critical condition after a crash with a car Saturday evening in the city.
According to a news release from the Eau Claire Police Department:
Police responded at 6:53 p.m. Saturday to the crash at the intersection of Lake Street and Sixth Avenue.
Those injured were the 21-year-old driver of the motorcycle and his 15-year-old brother. The driver of the car was not injured.
The 15-year-old male is a student of Eau Claire North High School.
The Police Department and the Eau Claire school district are working collaboratively to provide services and support to the family, fellow students and staff.
The crash is still under investigation by the Eau Claire Police Department with the assistance of the Wisconsin
State Patrol.