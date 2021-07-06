MAIDEN ROCK -- Two people were injured Saturday when the motorcycle they were on collided with a deer.
According to a news release from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office:
The Sheriff's Office was notified at about 3:57 p.m. Saturday of the crash on Highway 35 near 452nd Street in the town of Maiden Rock.
It was determined Joseph Steinbruckner, age 50, and Rochelle Steinbruckner, also age 50, both of St. Paul Park, Minn., were northbound on Highway 35 on a 2020 Harley-Davidson when they struck a deer. The collision caused the motorcycle to skid before coming to rest.
Joseph and Rochelle Steinbruckner were transported from scene by Maiden Rock Area Ambulance Service to Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing, Minn., with undetermined injuries.