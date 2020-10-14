FAIRCHILD — Law enforcement officials have been notified that sex offenders Jeffrey Bonnin and Richard A. Strand will be placed at a residence at E28050 Pond Road in the town of Fairchild.
Bonnin, 48, will be placed at the residence immediately.
Bonnin's victims were children from cases in 1994 and 1995. He is a lifetime sex offender registrant and is on GPS monitoring. He is compliant in his program and employed.
Strand, 64, will soon be released from the Sand Ridge Secure Treatment Center.
Strand's victims were children from cases in 1987 and 1991. He is a lifetime sex offender registrant and is on GPS monitoring.
Strand has an intensive supervision package that includes not being able to leave the interior of his residence without supervision for at least one year, no internet access, and to be made available for searches and random checks by law enforcement.