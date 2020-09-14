PIERCE COUNTY — A man and a woman, both of Red Wing, Minn., were transported to a Minnesota hospital Sunday evening after a motorcycle crash in Pierce County.
Devon Wittman, 25, and Makenzie Franklin, 25, both of Red Wing, were taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing via the Red Wing Ambulance Service after the crash, the Pierce County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
The sheriff's office did not detail the extent of Wittman's and Franklin's injuries.
The sheriff's office was notified about the crash near N673 825th St. in Hager City on Sunday at about 5:38 p.m.
Wittman had been driving a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on 825th Street when, on a curve, drove left of the road's center and entered the west ditch, according to the sheriff's office.
The Red Wing Police Department, Red Wing Fire Department, Red Wing Ambulance and Ellsworth Ambulance Service also responded to the scene.