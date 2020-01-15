Two Eau Claire women have been arrested for prostitution following an undercover investigation.
Courtney L. Flick, 29, and Rebecca Gunnufson, 22, both of 1611 Western Ave., are each charged in Eau Claire County Court with a misdemeanor count of prostitution.
Flick is scheduled to make her initial court appearance on Feb. 6.
A $100 signature bond was set for Gunnufson, who returns to court Feb. 25.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Altoona police officer began an undercover online investigation of prostitution on Jan. 10 and found Flick had posted several online ads.
The officer contacted Flick and they agreed on $600 for four hours.
Flick offered to bring a friend and sent the officer a picture of Gunnufson. Flick said the price would be $800 for three hours for both of them.
Gunnufson then contacted the officer and confirmed the price for both she and Flick.
Flick and Gunnufson were arrested when they arrived at the designated meeting spot in Eau Claire.
Flick told police Gunnufson got her involved in prostitution and she needed money.
Gunnufson told police she went along with Flick but didn't intend to have sex in exchange for money.