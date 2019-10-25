Two women received serious injuries in a one-vehicle rollover crash Friday morning in the town of Washington.
According to the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office:
The crash occurred at 9:46 a.m. in the 9100 block of U.S. 12.
The women were extricated from the vehicle and taken to area hospitals.
While the injuries were considered serious, both women were in stable condition.
The women were not wearing safety belts.
A preliminary investigation shows the vehicle was westbound on U.S. 12, near Schultz Road, when it went onto the north shoulder before crossing both lanes of traffic and ending up in the south ditch.
The vehicle came to rest on the driver's side after rolling.
Pending further investigation, more information, including the names of the vehicle's occupants, is not being released at this time.