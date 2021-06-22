WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Ron Kind recently was announced as a winner of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Jefferson-Hamilton Award for Bipartisanship.
The award, which Kind also received last year, recognizes members of Congress who are committed to working across the aisle to find solutions to issues.
"These awards recognize members of Congress who demonstrated a commitment to advancing bipartisan solutions that address our nation’s problems and move our economy forward," U.S. Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Suzanne Clark said in a news release. "In a time of intense polarization and gridlock, Rep. Kind’s record of working across the aisle is to be commended."
Kind said Wisconsin has a long history of leaders who represent both parties and know that different political views don’t represent the whole of one’s character.
"It’s a tradition I strive to honor every day as a member of Congress," Kind said in the release. "Working in a bipartisan manner is essential to effectively tackling the issues facing all Americans, and I will continue to seek out common ground to move our nation forward."