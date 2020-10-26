Nearly 500 incoming freshmen received scholarships from UW-Eau Claire for the 2020-21 school year.
Following are some of the area recipients, names of their scholarships, and the high schools from where they graduated:
Cochrane
Linzy Sendelbach, Freshmen Honors Scholarship, Keith & Charlotte Donnermeyer Blugold Promise Scholarship, and Larry Ozzello Freshman Accounting Scholarship, Arcadia High School.
Colby
Mariela Arredondo, Diversity Incentive New Student Award, and Natalie Mosey Blugold Beginnings Scholarship, Abbotsford High School.
Colfax
Cole Kiekhafer, Chancellor’s Scholarship, and Freshmen Honors Scholarship, Colfax High School.
Belinda Loew, Eric & Rachelle Wan Blugold Promise Scholarship, and Freshmen Honors Scholarship, Colfax High School.
Cumberland
Noah Schradle, Freshmen Honors Scholarship, Cumberland High School.
Nick Walters, Ralph E. Duxbury Biological Sciences New Student Scholarship, Cumberland High School.
Durand
Abby Weber, Freshmen Honors Scholarship, and Gerald & Karen Sundstrom Blugold Promise Scholarship, Durand High School.
Eau Claire
Aya Abdrabbo, Chancellor’s Scholarship, Memorial High School.
Jon Corriea, Diversity Achievement Scholarship, and Freshmen Honors Scholarship, Spring Valley High School.
Maria Cruciani, Dr. F.J. Scheible Scholarship, and Freshmen Honors Scholarship, Memorial High School.
Lucy Engel, Diversity Incentive New Student Award, Memorial High School.
Jenna Hinden, Freshmen Honors Scholarship, John and Nancy Skoug Blugold Promise Scholarship, and Local Blugold Scholarship, Memorial High School.
Elyjah Johnson, Diversity Incentive New Student Award, North High School.
Tou Zong Lee, Diversity Incentive New Student Award, North High School.
Kongcheng Lor, Diversity Incentive New Student Award, North High School.
Mai Chee Lor, Diversity Incentive New Student Award, North High School.
Dean Nash, Arthur Thorson Scholarship, and Freshmen Honors Scholarship, North High School.
Emily Olson, Chancellor’s Scholarship, North High School.
Ben Oster, Freshmen Honors Scholarship, and Local Blugold Scholarship, Immanuel Lutheran High School.
Quinn Petersilka, Blugold Biomedical Innovator Scholarship at Mayo Clinic Health System, Freshmen Honors Scholarship, and Local Blugold Scholarship, Regis High School.
Ivan Pilo, Cheryl Cox DeMaio Blugold Promise Scholarship, Badger High School.
Allison Schaller, Grace Lau Opportunity Scholarship, Immanuel Lutheran High School.
Lily Stearns, Chancellor’s Scholarship, Altoona High School.
Kennedy Sullivan, Chancellor’s Scholarship, North High School.
Ying Thao, Diversity Incentive New Student Award, North High School.
Samantha Thompson, Freshmen Honors Scholarship, and Randee and Michael Carney Mayo Research Fellowship, North High School.
Kou Vang, Diversity Incentive New Student Award, Memorial High School.
Ethan Wurtzel, Freshmen Honors Scholarship, Menomonie High School.
Jaden Yang, Diversity Incentive New Student Award, Memorial High School.
Morchoua Yang, Diversity Incentive New Student Award, Memorial High School.
Elk Mound
Kate Basley, Diversity incentive New Student Award, Elk Mound High School.
Cameron Johnson, Blugold Fellowship Scholarship, Elk Mound High School.
Ellsworth
Gillian Davis, Blugold Biomedical Innovator Scholarship at Mayo Clinic Health System, Freshmen Honors Scholarship, and Glenn & Sue Palmer Blugold Promise Scholarship, Ellsworth High School.
Philip Resendez, Diversity Incentive New Student Award, Ellsworth High School.
Elmwood
Katherine Feuker, Ralph E. Duxbury Biological Sciences New Student Scholarship, Elmwood High School.